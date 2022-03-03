Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Walter M. Duzzny Promotion Ceremony

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Samantha Tyler 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Brig. Gen. Walter M. Duzzny was promoted to Maj. Gen. on March, 3, 2022 at Army Materiel Command Headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The ceremony was officiated by Gen. Ed Daly, AMC Commanding General. Major General Walter M. Duzzny became the U.S. Army Materiel Command
    Chief of Staff and Assistant Deputy Commanding General for the U.S. Army
    Reserve in August 2021.

    (U.S. Army video by Sam Tyler)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 17:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 833326
    VIRIN: 220303-A-LD107-470
    Filename: DOD_108841734
    Length: 00:40:06
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    This work, Brig. Gen. Walter M. Duzzny Promotion Ceremony, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    MG Duzzny
    BG Duzzny

