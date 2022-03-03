Brig. Gen. Walter M. Duzzny was promoted to Maj. Gen. on March, 3, 2022 at Army Materiel Command Headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The ceremony was officiated by Gen. Ed Daly, AMC Commanding General. Major General Walter M. Duzzny became the U.S. Army Materiel Command
Chief of Staff and Assistant Deputy Commanding General for the U.S. Army
Reserve in August 2021.
(U.S. Army video by Sam Tyler)
03.03.2022
03.03.2022 17:01
Briefings
833326
220303-A-LD107-470
DOD_108841734
00:40:06
REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
1
1
This work, Brig. Gen. Walter M. Duzzny Promotion Ceremony, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
