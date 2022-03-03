Brig. Gen. Walter M. Duzzny Promotion Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Walter M. Duzzny was promoted to Maj. Gen. on March, 3, 2022 at Army Materiel Command Headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The ceremony was officiated by Gen. Ed Daly, AMC Commanding General. Major General Walter M. Duzzny became the U.S. Army Materiel Command

Chief of Staff and Assistant Deputy Commanding General for the U.S. Army

Reserve in August 2021.



(U.S. Army video by Sam Tyler)