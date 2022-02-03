Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | Community Programs | Travis Manion Foundation Talk

    JBSA - SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Community Programs Program Manager, Bobby Puckett, speaks with Dion Brugger about the Travis Manion Foundation. The Travis Manion Foundation empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.

