Staff Sgt David Waterfield Jr. with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, introduces new recruits to the Marine Corps by reciting the drill instructor's creed. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 16:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833323
|VIRIN:
|220303-M-IG436-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108841705
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, MA, US
|Hometown:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Friday, by Cpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
