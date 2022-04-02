Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Black Friday

    PARRIS ISLAND, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Staff Sgt David Waterfield Jr. with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, introduces new recruits to the Marine Corps by reciting the drill instructor's creed. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833323
    VIRIN: 220303-M-IG436-0001
    Filename: DOD_108841705
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, MA, US
    Hometown: SUFFOLK, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Friday, by Cpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marines
    recruiting
    bootcamp
    ryan hageali

