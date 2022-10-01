Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter 2022 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    An assortment of b-roll shots taken during the autumn of 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery.

    This b-roll package includes video of McClellan Gate, Sir John Dill Memorial Grave, and Section 60 as well as images from the cemetery grounds.

    U.S. Army Video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833310
    VIRIN: 220110-A-YX869-557
    Filename: DOD_108841446
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: US

    This work, Winter 2022 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

