An assortment of b-roll shots taken during the autumn of 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery.
This b-roll package includes video of McClellan Gate, Sir John Dill Memorial Grave, and Section 60 as well as images from the cemetery grounds.
U.S. Army Video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833310
|VIRIN:
|220110-A-YX869-557
|Filename:
|DOD_108841446
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter 2022 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT