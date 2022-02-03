Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pedestrian Safety Takeaways

    AFGHANISTAN

    03.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Willoughby 

    Naval Safety Command

    Walking may seem like a safe activity, but it has more dangers than you might think. According to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, pedestrian fatalities in 2019 were the highest in 30 years, with more than 6,500 deaths. Here are some key takeaways to bring with you next time you are out walking. Look both ways twice before stepping into the street. Never assume the vehicle is going to stop…or even that the driver sees you. Use crosswalks, or cross at the corner. Look the driver in the eye. Face the traffic. Put down your phone. Don’t walk on the interstate. Be careful when walking after drinking. These basic tips could save your life. The Naval Safety Command provides defense-in-depth and ensures the naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dan Willoughby/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
