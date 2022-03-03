Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Committee Holds Hearing on State of Surface Navy, Part 2

    03.03.2022

    The House Armed Services Committee subcommittee on seapower and projection forces and readiness holds a joint hearing on the state of the surface navy. This hearing is for witnesses to testify to the changes that have been implemented to prevent future mishaps. Witnesses are: Adm. William K. Lescher, Naval Operations vice chief; and Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, U.S. Pacific Fleet Naval Surface Force commander.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 14:19
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:47:58
    Location: US

