House Committee Holds Hearing on State of Surface Navy, Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833295" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The House Armed Services Committee subcommittee on seapower and projection forces and readiness holds a joint hearing on the state of the surface navy. This hearing is for witnesses to testify to the changes that have been implemented to prevent future mishaps. Witnesses are: Adm. William K. Lescher, Naval Operations vice chief; and Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, U.S. Pacific Fleet Naval Surface Force commander.