    Vandenberg Space Force Base's Mustache March

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., celebrates the long-living military tradition of Mustache March in a Brady-Bunch style commercial video. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:19
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 833289
    VIRIN: 220217-F-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_108841209
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US

    This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base's Mustache March, by Amn Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

