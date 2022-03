Norwegian troops and equipment bolster eFP Battlegroup Lithuania

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Norwegian troops and equipment from the Telemark Battalion, Mechanised Infantry 3rd Company have arrived in Lithuania to reinforce the Norwegian contribution to the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup with another mechanised infantry platoon.



Approximately 50 extra troops with four CV90 armoured fighting vehicles arrived at Kaunas airport on 27 February 2022. The troops and equipment will be based in Rukla.



Footage includes shots of Norwegian troops en route to Lithuania and equipment being unloaded from a transport aircraft.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) CLOSE UP – NORWEGIAN SOLDIERS IN THE HOLD OF A NORWEGIAN TRANSPORT PLANE X2

(00:05) WIDE SHOT – NORWEGIAN CV90 ARMOURED FIGHTING VEHICLE IN HOLD OF A TRANSPORT PLANE

(00:14) NORWEGIAN TRANSPORT PLANE COMING INTO LAND AT KAUNAS AIRPORT

(00:17) NORWEGIAN TRANSPORT PLANE TOUCHDOWN ON RUNWAY

(00:20) NORWEGIAN TRANSPORT PLANE TAXIING ALONG RUNWAY X2

(00:28) ANTANOV TRANSPORT PLANE COMING INTO LAND

(00:34) ANTANOV TRANSPORT PLANE OPENING CARGO BAY

(00:44) GO PRO SHOT OF NORWEGIAN CV90 DRIVING OUT OF TRANSPORT PLANE

(01:06) NORWEGIAN CV90 DRIVING OUT OF TRANSPORT PLANE X4

(02:01) NORWEGIAN TROOPS GREETING EACH OTHER

(02:06) NORWEGIAN CV 90’S DRIVING ONTO A FLAT BED TRUCK