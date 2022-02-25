Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy SG interview’s with Ensign Alexius Russell. The first African American woman selected for the Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program, or EMDP2

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    SG interview’s with Ensign Alexius Russell. The first African American woman selected for the Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program, or EMDP2, a two-year program offered by Uniformed Services University – or USU – The program enables promising enlisted service members interested in a career as a military physician a pathway to medical school while remaining on active duty. Ensign Russell details challenges she faced and how she kept pushing to pursue her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 12:26
    Category: Interviews
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 

    #DIVEIN #NAVYMEDICINE #SURGEONGENERAL #SG #DIVERSITY

