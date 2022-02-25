Navy SG interview’s with Ensign Alexius Russell. The first African American woman selected for the Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program, or EMDP2

SG interview’s with Ensign Alexius Russell. The first African American woman selected for the Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program, or EMDP2, a two-year program offered by Uniformed Services University – or USU – The program enables promising enlisted service members interested in a career as a military physician a pathway to medical school while remaining on active duty. Ensign Russell details challenges she faced and how she kept pushing to pursue her dream of becoming a medical doctor.
