B-roll of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 269, in partnership with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, conduct operations to and from littoral areas of eastern North Carolina while flying a UH-1Y Venom in support of 2nd Marine Division during Littoral Exercise (LEX) II near Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, March 2, 2022. LEX II provides Marines and Sailors the opportunity to practice advance search, identify and destroy tactics in a coastal environment. HMLA-269 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 12:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833269
|VIRIN:
|220302-M-NU401-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108841094
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen participate in Littoral Exercise II, by LCpl Caleb Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
