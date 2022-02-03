Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen participate in Littoral Exercise II

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    B-roll of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 269, in partnership with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, conduct operations to and from littoral areas of eastern North Carolina while flying a UH-1Y Venom in support of 2nd Marine Division during Littoral Exercise (LEX) II near Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, March 2, 2022. LEX II provides Marines and Sailors the opportunity to practice advance search, identify and destroy tactics in a coastal environment. HMLA-269 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833269
    VIRIN: 220302-M-NU401-1002
    Filename: DOD_108841094
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen participate in Littoral Exercise II, by LCpl Caleb Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ForceDesign2030
    FD2030
    IIMEFRXR
    FutureForce

