Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Big Picture: 111th ATKW's role in the National Defense Strategy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    The 111th is launching a content series designed to empower its Airmen to work smarter and enlighten them on their roles within the base and educate them on threats around the globe and how their mission contributes to the Air Force mission and strategic military objectives. The series will focus on briefing and localizing the National Defense Strategy to the Airmen of the wing.(Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 09:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 833257
    VIRIN: 220302-Z-DY323-1126
    Filename: DOD_108840797
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Big Picture: 111th ATKW's role in the National Defense Strategy, by SrA Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    NDS
    National Defense Strategy
    111th Attack Wing
    The Big Picture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT