Animated intro for a video series featuring women from Hill Air Force Base sharing their experiences, challenges and accomplishments - created by the Team Hill Special Observance Council and 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs for National Women’s History month.(U.S. video animation by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 09:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833255
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-BK017-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108840756
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's History Month - video intro, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
