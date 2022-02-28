Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month - video intro

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Animated intro for a video series featuring women from Hill Air Force Base sharing their experiences, challenges and accomplishments - created by the Team Hill Special Observance Council and 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs for National Women’s History month.(U.S. video animation by David Perry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 09:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833255
    VIRIN: 220228-F-BK017-0002
    Filename: DOD_108840756
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    TAGS

    Women's History Month

