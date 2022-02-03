Zama Pulse 2.28

Here is the latest episode of the Zama Pulse, the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines:
- USARJ COVID-19 Activity Guide
- Information on COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster shot
- First Sling-Load training using Patriot Interceptors and CH-53E in Okinawa
- USAG Japan Commander's Coin Contest
- Digital Garrison Mobile App
- Japanese Cultural Segment - Coming of Age Day
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
