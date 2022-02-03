Zama Pulse 2.28

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Here is the latest episode of the Zama Pulse, the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!

This month's news headlines:

- USARJ COVID-19 Activity Guide

- Information on COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster shot

- First Sling-Load training using Patriot Interceptors and CH-53E in Okinawa

- USAG Japan Commander's Coin Contest

- Digital Garrison Mobile App

- Japanese Cultural Segment - Coming of Age Day

Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!