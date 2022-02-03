Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse 2.28

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the Zama Pulse, the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines:
    - USARJ COVID-19 Activity Guide
    - Information on COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster shot
    - First Sling-Load training using Patriot Interceptors and CH-53E in Okinawa
    - USAG Japan Commander's Coin Contest
    - Digital Garrison Mobile App
    - Japanese Cultural Segment - Coming of Age Day
    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 00:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 833220
    VIRIN: 220302-A-MS361-075
    Filename: DOD_108839884
    Length: 00:07:38
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse 2.28, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

