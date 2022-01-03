Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Repatriation of French Artifacts
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES
03.01.2022
Repatriation of French Artifacts
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833215
|VIRIN:
|220301-O-CR964-954
|Filename:
|DOD_108839793
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Repatriation of French Artifacts
LEAVE A COMMENT