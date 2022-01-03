Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Repatriation of French Artifacts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Charles Reed            

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    Repatriation of French Artifacts

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833215
    VIRIN: 220301-O-CR964-954
    Filename: DOD_108839793
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    coins
    ICE
    Repatriation
    skull
    HSI
    ingots

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT