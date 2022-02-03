18th Wing Capabilities Demo B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A formation of F-15C/D Eagles assigned to the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons, a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, and an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron taxi during a routine wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. The formation represents the culmination of the dedicated efforts of the entirety of the 18th Wing, with each member providing vital contributions to ensure Team Kadena is ready to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)