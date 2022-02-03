Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Wing Capabilities Demo B-Roll

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of F-15C/D Eagles assigned to the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons, a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, and an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron taxi during a routine wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. The formation represents the culmination of the dedicated efforts of the entirety of the 18th Wing, with each member providing vital contributions to ensure Team Kadena is ready to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833214
    VIRIN: 220302-F-IV266-1001
    Filename: DOD_108839792
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Kadena
    F-15
    KC-135
    HH-60G
    E-3 Sentry
    elephant walk

