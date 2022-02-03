A formation of F-15C/D Eagles assigned to the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons, a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, and an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron taxi during a routine wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. The formation represents the culmination of the dedicated efforts of the entirety of the 18th Wing, with each member providing vital contributions to ensure Team Kadena is ready to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833214
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-IV266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108839792
|Length:
|00:06:13
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 18th Wing Capabilities Demo B-Roll, by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT