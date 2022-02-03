House Committee Discusses Suicide Prevention

The House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on military personnel meets to assess the effectiveness of suicide prevention programs. Witnesses include Karen Orvis, Defense Suicide Prevention Office director; Richard Mooney, acting deputy secretary of defense for health services policy and oversight; and others.
|03.02.2022
|03.02.2022 17:51
|Briefings
|833213
|DOD_108839787
|01:49:54
|DC, US
|0
|0
