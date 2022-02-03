Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Reserve 107th Birthday

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander, Navy Reserve Force Vice Adm. John Mustin and Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Tracy Hunt wish a happy 107th birthday to Navy Reserve Sailors and their families (U.S. Navy video by Commander, Navy Reserve Force Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 17:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833204
    VIRIN: 220302-N-NO301-001
    Filename: DOD_108839736
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Reserve 107th Birthday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve

