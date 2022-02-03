Navy Reserve 107th Birthday

Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander, Navy Reserve Force Vice Adm. John Mustin and Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Tracy Hunt wish a happy 107th birthday to Navy Reserve Sailors and their families (U.S. Navy video by Commander, Navy Reserve Force Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 17:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833204
|VIRIN:
|220302-N-NO301-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108839736
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
