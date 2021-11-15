NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 15, 2021) The commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Capt. Brent C. Gaut shares the latest progress of the ships refueling complex overhaul (RCOH). George Washington is undergoing RCOH at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier's 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship's two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob S. Van Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 22:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833189
|VIRIN:
|211115-N-PA815-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108839602
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CO Updates- Galley, by PO3 jacob van amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT