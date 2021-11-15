Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CO Updates- Galley

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class jacob van amburg 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 15, 2021) The commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Capt. Brent C. Gaut shares the latest progress of the ships refueling complex overhaul (RCOH). George Washington is undergoing RCOH at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier's 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship's two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob S. Van Amburg)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 22:29
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: US

