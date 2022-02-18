Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill AFB WHM - MSgt. Samantha Allred

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This video is the first in a series created by the Team Hill Special Observance Council for National Women’s History month. The videos feature women from Hill Air Force Base sharing their experiences, challenges and accomplishments.
    In this video, Master Sgt. Samantha Allred, First Sergeant for the 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Group, Wing Staff Agency and the Utah Test and Training Range, shares her perspective.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 16:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 833171
    VIRIN: 220302-F-OD616-1001
    Filename: DOD_108839498
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB WHM - MSgt. Samantha Allred, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    women's history month
    THSOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT