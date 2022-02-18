Hill AFB WHM - MSgt. Samantha Allred

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is the first in a series created by the Team Hill Special Observance Council for National Women’s History month. The videos feature women from Hill Air Force Base sharing their experiences, challenges and accomplishments.

In this video, Master Sgt. Samantha Allred, First Sergeant for the 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Group, Wing Staff Agency and the Utah Test and Training Range, shares her perspective.