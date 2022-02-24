Helo Transport

An amphibious Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicle transported a CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter from Pensacola, Florida, to a landing site south of Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 24. The CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter will be used for training purposes on the Eglin Air Force Base range. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 15:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|833170
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-DH002-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108839492
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
