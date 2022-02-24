Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helo Transport

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An amphibious Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicle transported a CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter from Pensacola, Florida, to a landing site south of Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 24. The CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter will be used for training purposes on the Eglin Air Force Base range. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 15:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 833170
    VIRIN: 220224-F-DH002-0005
    Filename: DOD_108839492
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helo Transport, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CH-46 Sea Knight

    TAGS

    CH-46
    Eglin Air Force Base
    96th Test Wing
    96th Range Group
    Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion

