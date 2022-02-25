Watch as members from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue compete during the wing's annual weapons load competition Feb. 25 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The quick paced competition tests the knowledge and proficiency of the Airmen. The winning load crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet in April. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 15:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|833169
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-DH002-0006
|Filename:
|DOD_108839488
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 96th Test Wing Annual Weapons Load Competition, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT