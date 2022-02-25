96th Test Wing Annual Weapons Load Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch as members from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue compete during the wing's annual weapons load competition Feb. 25 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The quick paced competition tests the knowledge and proficiency of the Airmen. The winning load crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet in April. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)