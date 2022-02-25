Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    96th Test Wing Annual Weapons Load Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Watch as members from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue compete during the wing's annual weapons load competition Feb. 25 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The quick paced competition tests the knowledge and proficiency of the Airmen. The winning load crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet in April. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 15:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 833169
    VIRIN: 220225-F-DH002-0006
    Filename: DOD_108839488
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th Test Wing Annual Weapons Load Competition, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weapons
    Eglin Air Force Base
    weapons load competition
    96th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT