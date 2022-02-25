Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    116th Force Support Squadron participates in Arctic Eagle Patriot 2022

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Capt. Ronald Cole 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 116th Force Support Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, operate PERSCO during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot at Anchorage Alaska, Feb. 25, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Dustin Cole)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 15:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833168
    VIRIN: 220225-F-WH753-365
    Filename: DOD_108839478
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 116th Force Support Squadron participates in Arctic Eagle Patriot 2022, by Capt. Ronald Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JointTraining
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticeEaglePatriot22
    ArcticNationalGuard

