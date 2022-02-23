17th Training Group Drill Team Prepares for 'Drill Down'

The 17th Training Group drill team is preparing to compete in this weekend’s ‘Drill Down’ event at JBSA-Lackland. They will go head to head with other teams across Air Education and Training Command. Best of luck to all the teams!
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 14:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833167
|VIRIN:
|220223-F-SN616-824
|Filename:
|DOD_108839456
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT