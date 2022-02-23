Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Training Group Drill Team Prepares for 'Drill Down'

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Group drill team is preparing to compete in this weekend’s ‘Drill Down’ event at JBSA-Lackland. They will go head to head with other teams across Air Education and Training Command. Best of luck to all the teams!

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 14:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833167
    VIRIN: 220223-F-SN616-824
    Filename: DOD_108839456
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    TAGS

    Drill Team
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Training Group
    Drill Down
    17 TRG

