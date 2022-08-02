Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC Director of Staff talks career mentoring

    MIDWEST CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Ms. Wendy Walden, director of staff for the AFSC, talks about her mentoring experiences throughout her career and helping others meet their professional goals. Part I

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 14:33
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: MIDWEST CITY, OK, US 

