    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ex Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hugo Montpetit 

    United States Army Alaska

    Members from 5 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group perform casualty decontamination and Canine decontamination as part of Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 in Anchorage, Alaska on February 27-28, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833158
    VIRIN: 220301-O-DO113-1001-C
    Filename: DOD_108839350
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ex Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22, by CPL Hugo Montpetit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARAK
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

