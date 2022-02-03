March 2022 Pre-UTA News Briefs
Col. Joseph Janik, Commander 439th Airlift Wing
Chief Master Sgt. Rosiline Ratliff, Command Chief 439th Airlift Wing
Mr. Matthew Gruse, Exercise Physiologist
produced by W.C.Pope
music by Stealth GalaXy
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 14:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|833155
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-YC822-256
|PIN:
|7439
|Filename:
|DOD_108839343
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|CHICOPEE FALLS, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, March 2022 Pre-UTA News Briefs, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT