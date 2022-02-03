Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    March 2022 Pre-UTA News Briefs

    CHICOPEE FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by W.C. Pope 

    439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    March 2022 Pre-UTA News Briefs
    Col. Joseph Janik, Commander 439th Airlift Wing
    Chief Master Sgt. Rosiline Ratliff, Command Chief 439th Airlift Wing
    Mr. Matthew Gruse, Exercise Physiologist
    produced by W.C.Pope
    music by Stealth GalaXy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 14:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 833155
    VIRIN: 220302-F-YC822-256
    PIN: 7439
    Filename: DOD_108839343
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: CHICOPEE FALLS, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 2022 Pre-UTA News Briefs, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    massachusetts
    air force reserve
    westover
    chicopee
    439aw

