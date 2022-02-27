Reservists from 15th Field Artillery Regiment of the Royal Canadian Artillery practice urban rappel skills with counterparts from the United States National Guard as part of Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 in Anchorage, Alaska on February 27, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833154
|VIRIN:
|220227-O-DO113-1013-C
|Filename:
|DOD_108839319
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ex Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22, by CPL Hugo Montpetit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
