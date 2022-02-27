Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ex Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hugo Montpetit 

    United States Army Alaska

    Reservists from 15th Field Artillery Regiment of the Royal Canadian Artillery practice urban rappel skills with counterparts from the United States National Guard as part of Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 in Anchorage, Alaska on February 27, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833154
    VIRIN: 220227-O-DO113-1013-C
    Filename: DOD_108839319
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    USARAK
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

