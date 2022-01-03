U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron complete a Cold Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (CRADR), a new technological process to rapidly repair critical infrastructure in an arctic climate during U.S. Northern Command's Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 1, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. AE22 is the largest joint exercise in Alaska, with approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel training alongside members of the Canadian Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 14:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833151
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-CQ002-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108839265
|Length:
|00:09:41
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 773rd CES tests new technology during AE22, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
