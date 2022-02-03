Col. Patrick Chard, 130th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, tells us about the New and Expecting Mother Resource Guide and how our unit makes accommodations for all our Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 12:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833136
|VIRIN:
|220302-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108839145
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th AW Update: New and Expecting Mother Resource Guide, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
