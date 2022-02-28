Task Force Georgia Combined FTX 22 is a four day field training exercise that focuses on Army ROTC cadets conducting land navigation, react-to-contact drills, ambushes and raids which assess the Soldiers ability to fight in a simulated battle scenario against an opposing force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 12:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|833134
|VIRIN:
|220228-A-FN863-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108839142
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT GORDAN, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Georgia Combined FTX 22, by SGT David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT