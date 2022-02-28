Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Georgia Combined FTX 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GORDAN, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Task Force Georgia Combined FTX 22 is a four day field training exercise that focuses on Army ROTC cadets conducting land navigation, react-to-contact drills, ambushes and raids which assess the Soldiers ability to fight in a simulated battle scenario against an opposing force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 12:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 833134
    VIRIN: 220228-A-FN863-0001
    Filename: DOD_108839142
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT GORDAN, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Georgia Combined FTX 22, by SGT David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FTX
    Cadets
    Army ROTC
    junior leaders
    GOARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT