    Prevent to Protect: Immunization Awareness

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2019

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Getting vaccinated not only protects yourself and your family from deadly diseases, but it also saves the lives to those who don’t have the immune system to fend for themselves. The Military Health System shares the stories of families with children who are at risk when others aren’t immunized.

    08.29.2019
    03.02.2022
    This work, Prevent to Protect: Immunization Awareness, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DHA
    Prevent to Protect

