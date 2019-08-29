Getting vaccinated not only protects yourself and your family from deadly diseases, but it also saves the lives to those who don’t have the immune system to fend for themselves. The Military Health System shares the stories of families with children who are at risk when others aren’t immunized.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 12:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833130
|VIRIN:
|190829-A-PO177-922
|Filename:
|DOD_108839127
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Prevent to Protect: Immunization Awareness, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
