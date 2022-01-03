Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium 2022

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    This video is part 1 in a series to promote AFGSC Women's Leadership Symposium 2022 that will be held April 12-13, 2022.

    The mission of the Women’s Leadership Symposium is to promote a community of inclusion across Air Force Global Strike Command enabling Strikers to lead as their authentic selves. This year's theme is Authenticity: Finding the courage and confidence to lead genuinely and strengthen our bond as service members.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833092
    VIRIN: 220301-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_108838951
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFGSC Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium 2022, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Women's History Month
    AFGSC
    Women's Leadership Symposium
    Eighth Air Force
    Twentieth Air Force

