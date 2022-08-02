Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise in Kenya- Clean

    KENYA

    02.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s East African Response Force, or EARF, arrived at Manda Bay, Kenya as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, or EDRE, in order to validate deployed soldiers and their ability to respond to crisis in the region. During the EDRE, US and Kenyan Forces integrated and discussed mutual support and plans to mitigate risks in Kenya. This no-fail mission incorporated multiple injects, including a tabletop exercise with key leaders from each country as well as security patrols in the local area. The EARF is currently comprised of Virginia National Guard Soldiers from Task Force Red Dragon.

    Narrator: SSgt Katie Moeller
    Interview: SSG Matthew Robbins, Security Forces Task Force Red Dragon
    Photos: SSgt Amy Younger, COMCAM

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 09:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833091
    VIRIN: 220208-F-MI374-0004
    Filename: DOD_108838926
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: KE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise in Kenya- Clean, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kenya
    CJTF-HOA
    Task Force Red Dragon
    EDRE
    MandaBay
    EARF

