    NATO Medical Evaluators Training

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.23.2022

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    30 US Service members and 12 NATO allied partners took part in a week long NATO Medical Evaluators Course to forge medical evaluators to conduct evaluations of U.S., NATO Allies and Multinational Medical Capabilities.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 09:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833084
    VIRIN: 220223-A-GW628-654
    Filename: DOD_108838884
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    NATO
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    30th Medical Brigade
    LRMC
    30th Med Brigade

