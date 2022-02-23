30 US Service members and 12 NATO allied partners took part in a week long NATO Medical Evaluators Course to forge medical evaluators to conduct evaluations of U.S., NATO Allies and Multinational Medical Capabilities.
|02.23.2022
|03.02.2022 09:24
|Package
|833084
|220223-A-GW628-654
|DOD_108838884
|00:01:05
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|1
|1
This work, NATO Medical Evaluators Training, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
