NATO has launched one of its main exercises of 2022 involving forces from across the Alliance. Watch
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 08:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833078
|VIRIN:
|220126-Z-ZZ000-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108838771
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum Commander General Jörg Vollmer Announces Exercise Brilliant Jump 22, by OR-6 Samantha Crowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT