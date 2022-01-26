Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum Commander General Jörg Vollmer Announces Exercise Brilliant Jump 22

    NETHERLANDS

    01.26.2022

    Video by OR-6 Samantha Crowe 

    Joint Force Command Brunssum

    NATO has launched one of its main exercises of 2022 involving forces from across the Alliance. Watch

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833078
    VIRIN: 220126-Z-ZZ000-0001
    Filename: DOD_108838771
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: NL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum Commander General Jörg Vollmer Announces Exercise Brilliant Jump 22, by OR-6 Samantha Crowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    BrilliantJump22

