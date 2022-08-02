Broll of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s East African Response Force, or EARF, arrived at Manda Bay, Kenya as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, or EDRE, in order to validate deployed soldiers and their ability to respond to crisis in the region. During the EDRE, US and Kenyan Forces integrated and discussed mutual support and plans to mitigate risks in Kenya. This no-fail mission incorporated multiple injects, including a tabletop exercise with key leaders from each country as well as security patrols in the local area. The EARF is currently comprised of Virginia National Guard Soldiers from Task Force Red Dragon.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 08:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833073
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-MI374-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108838740
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|KE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, East African Response Force Arrives in Kenya- BROLL, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT