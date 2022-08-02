East African Response Force Arrives in Kenya- BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Broll of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s East African Response Force, or EARF, arrived at Manda Bay, Kenya as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, or EDRE, in order to validate deployed soldiers and their ability to respond to crisis in the region. During the EDRE, US and Kenyan Forces integrated and discussed mutual support and plans to mitigate risks in Kenya. This no-fail mission incorporated multiple injects, including a tabletop exercise with key leaders from each country as well as security patrols in the local area. The EARF is currently comprised of Virginia National Guard Soldiers from Task Force Red Dragon.