    Gail Halvorsen Memorial

    GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Retired Col Gail S. Halvorsen, also known as the “Candy Bomber,” is being remembered and celebrated for a life and career centered around helping others. Halvorsen earned his nickname by dropping candy from his aircraft to German children during the Berlin Airlift 1948-1949 and became a legendary figure whose impact is still felt today.

    Location: DE

