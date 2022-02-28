Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AW assists Eastern European Ops (B-Roll)

    RP, GERMANY

    02.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and personnel assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron transport munitions in support of NATO operations and the ongoing contingency in Eastern Europe at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. On-going operations represent NATO's commitment to working with Allies and key partners, which maintains stability and security across the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833059
    VIRIN: 220228-F-TI641-1001
    Filename: DOD_108838640
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: RP, DE

    TAGS

    NATO
    Ukraine
    Support
    Supplies
    Cargo
    EuropeanSupport2022

