U.S. Air Force Airmen and personnel assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron transport munitions in support of NATO operations and the ongoing contingency in Eastern Europe at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. On-going operations represent NATO's commitment to working with Allies and key partners, which maintains stability and security across the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 08:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833059
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-TI641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108838640
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 86th AW assists Eastern European Ops (B-Roll), by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT