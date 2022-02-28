86th AW assists Eastern European Ops (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen and personnel assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron transport munitions in support of NATO operations and the ongoing contingency in Eastern Europe at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. On-going operations represent NATO's commitment to working with Allies and key partners, which maintains stability and security across the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)