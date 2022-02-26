B-Roll for Cobra Gold 22 Stryker mortar system training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, train with members of the 112th Infantry Regiment, Royal Thai Army, train on the M1129 Stryker mortar systems as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in the Lopburi Province of the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 26, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps B-Roll by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)