Women's History Month is celebrated at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 1, 2022. During this Month, The U.S. Air Force honors the women, past and present, who contributed to our service's ability to fly, fight and win - and provide airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)



Music: Universal Production Music