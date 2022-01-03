Women's History Month is celebrated at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 1, 2022. During this Month, The U.S. Air Force honors the women, past and present, who contributed to our service's ability to fly, fight and win - and provide airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)
Music: Universal Production Music
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 18:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833016
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-UO290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108837817
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's History Month, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
