TAG Monthly Message - March 2022

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, the adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard.
In this edition, TAG speaks on the mental health pillar of health and wellness, the certified nursing assistant mission across Wisconsin, and Women's History Month. Joining him is Sgt. Zac Groskreutz from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry who has volunteered to be on this mission.
