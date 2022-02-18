TAG Monthly Message - March 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, the adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard.

In this edition, TAG speaks on the mental health pillar of health and wellness, the certified nursing assistant mission across Wisconsin, and Women's History Month. Joining him is Sgt. Zac Groskreutz from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry who has volunteered to be on this mission.