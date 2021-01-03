Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilots test virtual reality program

    PETERSON SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 302nd Airlift Wing test a virtual reality program on a computer-based system at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833009
    VIRIN: 220301-F-F3649-1002
    Filename: DOD_108837487
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: PETERSON SFB, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilots test virtual reality program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VR
    Virtual Reality
    302nd Airlift Wing
    Pilots
    AFWERX

