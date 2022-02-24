1-501st ARB Top Crew

1st Lt. Parker "Tails" Bronson and Chief Warrant Officer Dug "Casper" Carr, both Apache pilots assigned to 1-501st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, scored the highest at their gunnery range in their respective battalions. This team was the Top Crew for the 1-501st ARB. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 17:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|833007
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-UH335-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108837457
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
