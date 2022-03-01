Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prime Minister of the UK gives speech to multinational battlegroup in Estonia

    ESTONIA

    01.03.2022

    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson gives speech to troops stationed at the multinational battlegroup in the Tapa Military Base, Estonia on 1 March 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833006
    VIRIN: 220301-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108837445
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: EE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    NATO

