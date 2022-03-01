Prime Minister of the UK gives speech to multinational battlegroup in Estonia
ESTONIA
01.03.2022
Courtesy Video
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson gives speech to troops stationed at the multinational battlegroup in the Tapa Military Base, Estonia on 1 March 2022.
