    Pilots try out virtual reality system

    PETERSON SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 302nd Airlift Wing test out a virtual reality program on a computer-based system. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833005
    VIRIN: 220301-F-F3649-1001
    Filename: DOD_108837440
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: PETERSON SFB, CO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    VR
    Virtual Reality
    302nd Airlift Wing
    Pilots
    AFWERX

