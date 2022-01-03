Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-77 FA MK-19 Grenade Launcher Range

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, qualify on the MK-19 Grenade Launcher March 1 at Fort Carson, Colorado.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833003
    VIRIN: 220301-A-AU561-524
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108837401
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-77 FA MK-19 Grenade Launcher Range, by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    range
    grenade
    MK-19
    artillery

