Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, qualify on the MK-19 Grenade Launcher March 1 at Fort Carson, Colorado.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 16:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833003
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-AU561-524
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108837401
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-77 FA MK-19 Grenade Launcher Range, by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT