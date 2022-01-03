Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Subcommittee Meets on 2023 Strategic Forces Posture

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    he House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on Strategic Forces meets to discuss the fiscal year 2023 strategic forces posture. They will explore the policies, programs and priorities associated with the United States strategic forces — including national security space, nuclear forces missile defense and conventional prompt strike.

    Witnesses include: Sasha Baker, deputy undersecretary of defense for policy; Navy Adm. Charles Richard, U.S. Strategic Command commander; Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S Space Command commander; and Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command commander.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:46
    Location: DC, US

