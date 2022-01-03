House Subcommittee Meets on 2023 Strategic Forces Posture

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



he House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on Strategic Forces meets to discuss the fiscal year 2023 strategic forces posture. They will explore the policies, programs and priorities associated with the United States strategic forces — including national security space, nuclear forces missile defense and conventional prompt strike.



Witnesses include: Sasha Baker, deputy undersecretary of defense for policy; Navy Adm. Charles Richard, U.S. Strategic Command commander; Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S Space Command commander; and Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command commander.

