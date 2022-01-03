Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall members reflect on Black History Month

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Scott Johnson 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    With the ending of Black History Month, members of the Tyndall community reflect on the their history and how a special month set aside allows the greater community to learn and grow in understanding, appreciation, and consideration.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833001
    VIRIN: 220301-D-IF144-495
    Filename: DOD_108837388
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Tyndall members reflect on Black History Month, by Scott Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black History Month
    Tyndall

