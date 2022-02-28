AFCLC TV" Why Culture Matters

Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! On this episode of #AFCLCTV, AFCLC’s Associate Professor of Regional and Cultural Studies (Africa) Dr. Scott Edmondson discussed why culture matters and the impact culture training has on military missions and partner interoperability!
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed or implied in the contents of this video are those of the authors. They should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Air University, or other agencies or departments of the U.S. government or their international equivalents. In addition, the use of ‘Zoom’ or any other communication media used in this video are not promoted by Air University or the U.S. Air Force.
