    Ice Harbor Fish Friendly Turbine

    BURBANK, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    BURBANK, Wash. – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District has completed assembly on the second of three new advanced-designed hydroelectric turbines and begun its installation at Ice Harbor Lock and Dam.


    These turbines will be safer for fish, reduce maintenance costs and increase power generation efficiency by 3 to 4 percent. Final turbine and generator installations will take about 5 months with final commissioning scheduled for summer of 2022.The design process combined U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expertise in physical hydraulic modeling and fish passage, Bonneville Power Administration’s economic expertise, and NOAA Fisheries’ knowledge of anadromous fish biology, with Voith Hydro Inc.’s industry expertise in designing large-scale hydro-turbines.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832995
    VIRIN: 220217-A-ER662-0057
    Filename: DOD_108837355
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BURBANK, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ice Harbor Fish Friendly Turbine, by CPO Matthew Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Fish Passage
    Voith
    Ice Harbor

