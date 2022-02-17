Ice Harbor Fish Friendly Turbine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BURBANK, Wash. – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District has completed assembly on the second of three new advanced-designed hydroelectric turbines and begun its installation at Ice Harbor Lock and Dam.





These turbines will be safer for fish, reduce maintenance costs and increase power generation efficiency by 3 to 4 percent. Final turbine and generator installations will take about 5 months with final commissioning scheduled for summer of 2022.The design process combined U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expertise in physical hydraulic modeling and fish passage, Bonneville Power Administration’s economic expertise, and NOAA Fisheries’ knowledge of anadromous fish biology, with Voith Hydro Inc.’s industry expertise in designing large-scale hydro-turbines.